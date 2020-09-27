Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey joined JDU on Sunday. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar gave Gupteshwar Pandey membership of the party at the CM residence. Assembly elections are due to begin in Bihar next month. The state will have voting in three phases.

After joining the JDU, Gupteshwar Pandey said that he does not understand politics. He said, “I was called by the Chief Minister myself and asked to join. I do not understand politics. I am an ordinary person who has spent his time working for the lower classes of the society. ”

Gupteshwar Pandey took VRS late evening of Tuesday, September 22. The tenure of Gupteshwar Pandey, a 1987 batch IPS officer, was to end after five months. He was made the DGP of the state on 31 January 2019. Gupteshwar Pandey’s term as the Director General of Police of the state was to be completed on 28 February 2021.

Boxer beaten by the fame of Fame India

Fame India has named DGP Gupteshwar Pandey among the top 10 in the list of 50 prominent Indians in the country. The survey was conducted by Fame India for the year 2020, in which DGP Gupteshwar Pandey made it to the top ten. Based on the opinion and ground reports of enlightened people from different regions across the country in different categories. Since its announcement, dozens of hoardings have been installed in the city in the last two days. This poster made with the picture of Gupteshwar Pandey has also been made a point of discussion. At the same time, Bigg Boss and Gangs of Wasseypur fame Deepak Thakur has posted the picture on his Instagram account. Their music video is also being debated.

Stay in touch with the local people

Even after holding the post of DGP, Gupteshwar Pandey tried to get involved in the misery of the local people. For the last six months, every few months Buxar used to come for departmental work, and then he used to try to share his grief by meeting old gurus, social personalities, litterateurs in his home district. People used to reach Patna with their agony – pain. All of this was also heard. He also remained close to his village Gerua Dam.

Bihar elections will be held in three phases

The dates of Bihar assembly elections have been announced. The Election Commission is going to conduct the assembly elections in three phases. Due to the global epidemic corona virus, many changes are going to be seen in the elections. The first phase will be voted on October 28, while the second phase will be voted on November 3. The third and final phase will be voted on 7 November. At the same time, the results will be announced on November 10.