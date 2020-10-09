Patna: Jharkhand High Court has granted bail to former Bihar CM and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav in the Chaibasa Treasury case related to the fodder scam. However, Lalu Yadav will remain in jail as the Dumka treasury case is still pending.

Let me tell you that Lalu Yadav is admitted to the Rajendra Ayurveda Institute (RIMS), Jharkhand’s largest medical institution, for judicial custody from 23 December 2017 after being sentenced to 14 years of imprisonment in three different cases of fodder scam. A few months ago, Lalu was allegedly shifted to the RIMS director’s bungalow to save him from the Corona Varayas crisis.

It is known that he was released on bail in 2014 after being convicted in the first case of fodder scam in September 2013 but once again sent to Birsamunda jail on 23 December 2017 after being sentenced in another case of Lalu fodder scam. He went and has been in jail since then. Lalu is currently undergoing judicial custody treatment at RIMS.

