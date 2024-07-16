Former Biden Aide Bedingfield: Democrats Should Aim Fire at Trump

Former employee of the US President Joe Biden administration Kate Bedingfield misspoke and called on Democrats to quickly direct fire at former US leader Donald Trump. The former White House communications director said this on the air of the TV channel CNN.

“Democrats need to decide that they want to try to win this election and turn their fire on Donald Trump,” she said, but immediately apologized for the expression. The former Biden aide emphasized that she should not have said it.

After the slip, Bedingfield corrected herself and called on Democratic Party officials to “shift their attention” to the Republican candidate.

On July 13, Trump was assassinated while speaking at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. The former American leader interrupted his speech and grabbed his ear, then lay down on the floor. He was covered by Secret Service agents and then urgently evacuated from the scene.