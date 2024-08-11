Home World

Gänswein lived in his home diocese of Freiburg for a year. He is now the Vatican ambassador in Vilnius. For the first time, he gives insights into the difficult period after his removal from office by Francis.

Vatican City/Freiburg – In the summer of 2023 (June 2, 2023), it became known that Pope Francis had relieved the long-time private secretary of Pope Benedict XVI (born Joseph Alois Ratzinger) – Archbishop Georg Gänswein – of all his duties in the Vatican. Gänswein then returned to his home diocese of Freiburg – completely without an ecclesiastical official assignment. In an interview with the Baden Newspaper Gänswein now explained how he received the news of his dismissal from the Vatican, how he dealt with it as a result and how he now looks to the future.

Former Archbishop Gänswein on his banishment from the Vatican: “Insecurity and uncertainty gnawed at me”

Returning to his hometown of Freiburg without an office after being banished by Francis was an extremely difficult task for the 68-year-old. His dismissal from the Vatican plunged him into a “deep crisis”. “I felt hopeless, as if I had been left behind. Insecurity and uncertainty gnawed at me,” Gänswein explained to the Baden Newspaper on Wednesday (7 August).

Archbishop Georg Gänswein speaks at an anniversary celebration of the Catholic newspaper “Die Tagespost” in 2023. © picture alliance/dpa | Daniel Karmann

Gänswein describes the fact that he no longer had “any task or office” as the “bitterest experience” of his time in Freiburg – despite the fact that he had previously carried out intensive and responsible tasks in the Vatican for many years and was closer to Pope Benedict XVI than almost anyone else. “Not knowing what the future will bring makes you insecure and paralyzes you,” explained Gänswein.

Former Archbishop Gänswein had a difficult relationship with Pope Francis at times

For 19 years, Gänswein had previously worked as private secretary to Pope Benedict, who died in 2022. However, his relationship with Francis has long been considered strained. Experts believe that the reason for this is that after his resignation as head of the Catholic Church (February 28, 2013), Benedict spoke out more frequently in public on church-political issues and sometimes sharply criticized the course of his successor, Francis. Observers suspected that Gänswein was behind this influence, but he firmly denied this.

After Ratzinger’s death in 2022 (December 31, 2022), Gänswein returned to the public eye. His book “Nothing but the Truth”, published in July 2023, in which he writes about his office in the Vatican, made headlines because it contains details about substantive disagreements between Francis and Benedict. Francis sharply criticized the publication of the book. He accused Gänswein of a “lack of decency and humanity.”

After being exiled from the Vatican, Gänswein found hope in the Christian faith

After returning to his home diocese of Freiburg without an ecclesiastical assignment, Gänswein moved into an apartment in the seminary and regularly celebrated services in the Freiburg Cathedral, as the ZDF But even in this difficult period of his life, Gänswein found comfort and hope in the Christian faith. He “always prayed vigorously and never gave up hope that God would show him a new task,” as he was now told by the news and information portal of the Catholic Church in Germany, katholisch.dewas quoted.

However, it would not be long before Gänswein’s hopes were realized in reality. At the end of June (24 June) it was announced that Pope Francis had a new international church office in store for the 68-year-old: Francis is sending the former close confidant of Benedict XVI to the Baltic States. In the Lithuanian capital Vilnius, Gänswein will represent the Vatican’s values ​​as “Apostolic Nuncio” and thus hold the position of ambassador of the Holy See.

Gänswein’s new home is known as the “Rome of the East”; more than 50 churches characterize the cityscape of the Lithuanian capital. In addition to baroque bell towers, Vilnius has numerous buildings from the Gothic and Renaissance periods. The embassy of the Holy See, the so-called Apostolic Nunciature, is also located here. In addition to Lithuania, the Baltic states of Estonia and Latvia are part of Gänswein’s new area of ​​responsibility.

Gänswein becomes Vatican ambassador in Vilnius and looks forward to his time in the Baltics

Gänswein sees his future role in Vilnius as a great challenge that will give him a fresh boost. With the new position in the Baltic States, the 68-year-old expects an “eminently political role”, as he was described by the Catholic Cologne-based media Cathedral Radio was quoted.

Before leaving for the Baltics, Gänswein also commented on current reform and structural debates within the Catholic Church in Germany. “Too often, only a certain church establishment is perceived, which repeatedly leads the same structural debates. This is fruitless, sapless and powerless,” he stressed.

Gänswein also said that he had always had a “relaxed, healthy relationship” with Pope Francis. When he told Francis that his exile to his home diocese of Freiburg was physically and psychologically damaging to him, Francis reacted with emotion. Some time later, the Vatican asked whether Gänswein would like to become ambassador to the Baltic States. (fh)