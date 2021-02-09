American mixed martial artist (MMA) Daniel Strauss beat his girlfriend and was taken into custody. Reported by MMA Fighting.

The former Bellator champion was arrested on February 6. He is charged with aggravated assault with a gun. A bail of $ 100,000 was set for him.

During the showdown on January 21, he hit her on the head several times, and also wounded her with a sharp object in the stomach. She was taken to the hospital. There is no information about the woman’s current condition, but it is known that she can testify.

The athlete has had problems with the law before. In 2013, he was arrested on charges of possession and drug dealing. In addition, he spent three years behind bars on a robbery charge.

During his career, Strauss fought 35 fights according to the rules of MMA, in 26 of them he won, in nine he lost. He became Bellator Champion twice. The 36-year-old American fought his last fight in September 2019, when he lost to compatriot Derek Campos.