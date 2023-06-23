Demol experienced the highlight of his career at the 1986 World Cup. In the eighth final against Russia, he had an important share in the win over the Soviet Union in the eighth finals with a header in extra time. Belgium ended the World Cup in Mexico in fourth place.

In 1988 Demol took the step abroad with a lucrative transfer to Bologna FC, a season later he ended up at Porto. But the absolute European top would be too ambitious for Demol, in 1992 he already returned to Belgium at Standard and his career slowly slipped. As a Red Devil he played 38 international matches, his last on November 20, 1991 against Germany at the age of 25. After his active football career, Demol entered the world of trainers, without being really successful there.