Fabio Kanczuk says that the municipality should push the tax until it takes effect; when he was on the board, he supported an index at 2%

The former director of the Central Bank, Fabio Kanczuk, defends that the institution increase the interest rate by at least 1 percentage point more – from 13.25% to 14.25%. The economist said that the BC should continue to tighten the siege until the rise in the Selic takes effect, even if this implies an even greater increase.

“BC needs to see things happening, it needs a signal and it’s not getting”, he said in an interview with Globepublished this Tuesday (26.Jul.2022).

Kanczuk predicts another half-percentage point increase at the next Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) meeting, scheduled for August 2 and 3, and smaller increases until inflation subsides.

The former BC director’s estimate for the Selic rate is higher than the average of the last Focus survey, released on July 25th. On average, analysts estimate the reference rate to end the cycle at 13.75%.

Kanczuk led the Economic Policy directorate of the Central Bank of Brazil from 2019 to 2021. At the time, he supported an interest rate reduction to the lowest level in history, of 2%.

In addition to inflation, according to the economist, the fiscal situation is also worrying. With the release of the PEC of goodwill and other initiatives, which will inject more money into the economy, it is possible that the effects of the monetary tightening will be postponed and the recession will be pushed to the 4th quarter of the year. “For 2023, the game remains complicated“, said.

Also according to the former director, the current president of the BC, Roberto Campos Neto, should remain in office even if the former president wins. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (EN) in the October elections. Kanczuk said the institution was not influenced by the government and should remain independent.