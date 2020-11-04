Mumbai Police on Friday claimed that Partha Dasgupta, the former CEO of Broadcast Research Audience Council (BARC), played a key role in the misappropriation of TRPs of some TV channels including Republic TV. Earlier in the day, the Republic Media Network issued a statement saying that the police allegations are ridiculous and that the sole purpose of the investigation is to target Republic TV.

Republic TV is owned by Republic Media Network. The Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Thursday arrested 55-year-old Dasgupta in Pune district while he was on his way to Goa. He was produced before a Mumbai court on Friday and the court remanded him to police custody till 28 December.

‘Dasgupta involved in fraud’

The police, in a statement released on Friday, described him as the ‘kingpin’ of the gang. Police said that interrogation of former chief operating officer of BARC (BARC) Romil Ramgarhia revealed that he was involved in television rating points (TRP) fraud in connivance with Dasgupta. Ramgarhia has already been arrested.

Republic TV denied the allegations

Dasgupta was the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of BARC from June 2013 to November 2019. The Republic Media Network has already denied any wrongdoing and claimed that the police allegations in the whole case are laughable. The media company claimed that the investigation was fake and its sole purpose was to target Republic TV. Dasgupta is the 15th person arrested in the case.

The game was going on till 2016-19

Most of the accused in the case are out on bail. The Mumbai Police started an investigation on Bark’s complaint that some channels were manipulating the TRP. Citing a forensic audit report by BARC, a senior police officer said that manipulation of audience data was going on at least between 2016 and 2019 and in some cases ratings were predetermined.

Complaints were suppressed earlier

The police officer claimed that when Dasgupta was the CEO of BARC, there were a number of complaints from viewers about suspicious data, but these complaints were suppressed. The viewership is tracked by TRP. This is important because it helps TV channels to attract advertisers.