The ex-president of the Globex bank, Vitaly Vavilin, was sentenced by the Tagansky court of the capital to three years in prison. He was found guilty of abuse of power, writes TASS…

The banker was accused of embezzlement on an especially large scale using his official position. The prosecutor asked for a punishment under Part 4 of Art. 160 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation in the form of 8.5 years in prison. However, the court reclassified his punishment to Part 1 of Art. 201 (“Abuse of Authority”). Under this article, the maximum sentence is four years.

According to the investigation, in 2015, Vavilin, together with businessman Alexei Ananiev, arranged for a loan in the amount of more than 12 million euros for Technoserv AS LLC and Technoserv Management LLC controlled by them. After that, they changed the conditions for returning the funds to the bank, drew up a compensation agreement, according to which the obligation to repay the loan was transferred to the private limited liability company Delta Auto Group Limited, which is unable to repay the loan.

They spent the funds received at their own discretion. Vavilin did not admit his guilt, and Ananyev is on the international wanted list.

