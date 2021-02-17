Banker and economist Francisco Luzón López (El Cañavate, Cuenca, 73 years old), who suffered from ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) since October 2013, died this Wednesday, although he announced it in 2016. He was a banking professional for more than three decades and participated in its transformation and internationalization since he began his career in the sector in 1972. He held the highest positions in BBV, Argentaria and Santander.

After the merger of the Banco de Bilbao and that of Vizcaya, he became the public bank, to the presidency of the Foreign Bank of Spain, under the leadership of the socialist minister Carlos Solchaga to create the corporation that later became Argentaria, where he was until the arrival from the Popular Party to power. After participating in part of its privatization, at the end of 1996 Luzón joined Banco Santander as a Director and Deputy General Director to President Emilio Botín. There he participated in the transformation of the group, the merger with the Banco Central Hispano in January 1999, and especially its expansion in Latin America.

Between 1999 and 2006, Santander became the first banking franchise in Latin America with a presence in 10 countries. He especially highlighted the purchase of entities in Brazil, a country that Luzón considered key to dominate the continent.

He created the Francisco Luzón Foundation to combat the disease and support research.