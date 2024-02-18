Yulia Navalnaya, who is Alexei Navalny's wife who wants to carry on her husband's battle: “Putin killed my husband”

“Putin killed my husband“. This is what the widow of Alexei Navalny, Julia, in a video posted on social media. “I will continue Alexei's work, I will continue to fight for our country. And I invite you to stand by me and share with me the hatred of those who dared to kill our future.” Putin's opponent, Alexei Navalny is died Friday 16 February in the Russian Arctic security prison.

But the sudden death ofPutin's only true opponent in Russia a few weeks before the general elections, raises more than a few suspicions.





Who is Yulia Navalnaya?

Yulia Borisovna Navalnaya was born in Moscow on July 24, 1976. Her father was a scientist while her mother worked for the Ministry of Light Industry. When she was a child, her parents divorced, and her mother remarried an employee of the State Planning Committee of the USSR.

He earned a degree in International Economic Relations, also studied abroad and worked in one bank of the Russian capital. While on holiday in Türkiye, insummer 1998met her future husband, llawyer Alexei Navalny and and the couple married two years later.

“I married not a lawyer with a promising career or an opposition leader, but a young man named Alexey,” Yulia said during an interview with the Russian weekly Sobesednik in 2020. The two young spouses were united by interest in politicsgiven that already at the beginning of the 2000s both joined the pro-Western liberal Yabloko party.

With the birth of first daughter Daria, in 2001, Yulia left her career in banking, starting after maternity leave to work in her in-laws' furniture shop for a few years. In 2008 the second sonZakhar, and decides to dedicate yourself entirely to your familyalso because Navalny had now begun to take on an important position within the Russian opposition.

The first poisoning in 2020

On several occasions, her husband publicly thanked her for this choice, saying that he would never have been able to continue hers battle against the Kremlin without the support of his wife. Despite herself, Navalnaya comes into the international spotlight for the first time, after her husband comes poisonedin the'August 2020on the flight back to Moscow from the Siberian city of Tomsk.

The plane's pilot made an emergency landing in the city of Omsk, where Navalny was hospitalized in a coma, with his wife writing directly to Vladimir Putin to ask for permission to transfer to a hospital abroad. “Every moment we stood there, I thought we have to take this away“, Navalnaya told in Yuri Dud's documentary.

Finally, with the help of a German NGO, Navalny was transferred to Berlin, where he remained hospitalized for several months, always with his wife at his side. After recovery, the couple instead remains safe in exile returned to Moscowin January 2021, where Yulia saw her husband Alexey arrested immediately after arriving at the airport.

After years of avoiding the spotlight, Navalnaya today has a million followers on Instagram and is angrily embracing his public role. “I love you“, she wrote in the first post after her husband's death, posting a photo of the two of them embracing.



