The former governor of the Bank of Canada Mark Carney announced this Thursday that he is running to replace Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as leader of the ruling Liberal Party. 59 years old, he presented his candidacy at an event in the western city of Edmonton, where he defined himself as a person outside the unpopular current Government.

Trudeau announced his resignation this month amid the discontent of legislators, alarmed by the party’s poor results in polls ahead of this year’s elections. After taking office in November 2015, he will remain until his replacement is named on March 9.

Carney’s main rival seems to be former Finance Minister Chrystia Freelandwhose resignation last month over political differences prompted Trudeau’s decision to resign.

The new prime minister is unlikely to remain in office for long. The minority government could be overthrown in Parliament at the end of Marchwhich would trigger elections that, according to polls, the conservatives of the official opposition will win.









An ‘outsider’?

Carney, the only candidate who is not part of the Trudeau Government, has made it clear that he will run as an ‘outsider’ with considerable financial experience. «Our times are anything but ordinary. “The system does not work as it should and it does not work as it could,” he stated during his presentation speech.

However, Carney maintains close ties with Trudeau, who last September appointed him chairman of a working group on economic growth. In fact, in this sense, conservatives consider that there is little difference between the two.

“As a long-time member of the Liberals, an adviser at least until 2020, Carney is as far as possible from an ‘outsider’», the conservatives stated in a statement on Thursday.

Carney, in an interview with American political comedian Jon Stewart this week, said that the Government has not focused as much as it should on housing and the cost of living.

Governor of the Bank of Canada in 2007

Carney worked for Goldman Sachs before joining the Canadian Ministry of Finance in 2004, he was appointed governor of the Bank of Canada in 2007 and quickly had to deal with the aftermath of the 2008 global crisis.

In 2013 he assumed the position of Governor of the Bank of Englandbecoming the first person to head two major central banks.

After leaving the bank in 2020, he was appointed United Nations special envoy for climate action and finance. He is currently president of Brookfield Asset Management.