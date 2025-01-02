Former Balearic president Francesc Antich dies at 66

Francesc Antich, former socialist president of the Balearic Government during two terms (1999-2003 and 2007-2011), died this Thursday at the age of 66 as a result of cancer, as reported by EFE. Antich, born in Caracas (Venezuela) in 1958 although raised in Mallorca, was mayor of Algaida for the PSIB, a party in which he was a member and which elevated him as general secretary.

Likewise, he was a senator between 2011 and 2019 and, before taking the position of president of the Port Authority of the Balearic Islands (APB) in 2020, he held the position of lawyer for the Municipal Board of Housing and Comprehensive Rehabilitation of Neighborhoods of the City Council of Palm.

The current president of the Government, the popular Marga Prohens, has expressed her condolences for the death of the former president of the Government Francesc Antich, whom she has highlighted as a “key figure” in politics in the Balearic Islands and the construction of autonomy, by making possible a reform of the Statute of Autonomy “from consensus”.

The current leader of the Executive has pointed out the loss of the former president as “sad news”, while highlighting his “affable and always close” treatment, as Prohens noted in his personal account on the social network X.

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has expressed his condolences for the death this Thursday of the former socialist president of the Balearic Islands Francesc Antich, who he said was a “great companion and reference”.

“Xisco Antich leaves us, a great companion and socialist reference. His work opened paths of progress and dialogue in the Balearic Islands and all of Spain. He taught us to govern without fear of the future. His departure leaves a great void. A big hug to his family and loved ones,” Sánchez wrote in a message on the social network X, collected by Europa Press.

Likewise, the president of Congress and also former president of the Balearic Government, Francina Armengol, has indicated that “one of the greats” has left and that he is a “reference” in her life. “For me, my teacher, my friend and my lighthouse,” he added.

“My tribute will be to always be loyal to what he taught me and to continue fighting for the socialist ideals that we have always shared. I love you infinitely, Xisco,” Armengol wrote in his message.