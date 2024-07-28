Kneissl calls opening of 2024 Paris Olympics a hype of noisy ugliness

Former Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl said that the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris was an example of the trend that has taken hold in European cultural circles of “inflating noisy ugliness.” She shared her opinion in Telegram.

“From Lebanon to Russia, everyone is talking about the controversial opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics… A striking contrast to the ceremony in Sochi ten years ago… From the opera houses of Vienna and Berlin to the Salzburg Festival, more and more we are seeing the same thing – a kind of inflation of noisy ugliness,” she noted.