Karin Kneissl becomes Amur Tiger Conservation Ambassador

Former Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl has become an ambassador for the conservation of the rare Amur tiger in Russia. RIA Novosti said the center’s general director, Sergei Aramilev, at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

“We have moved to a slightly different stage of cooperation, she [Кнайсль] — a kind of ambassador of our activities. We often turn to her for advice, including in the field of international relations, how to work with international organizations. She has a lot of experience, she helps with advice, mentoring, we are very grateful to her for this,” said Aramilev.

He specified that at the same forum in 2022, Kneissl said that she would like to take custody of the Amur tiger. Then Aramilev proposed options for helping both the population and an individual. The following year, Kneissl donated money to purchase modern camera traps. They were placed in the Lazovsky Nature Reserve in Primorye.

The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) opened at the Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU) in Vladivostok on September 3. The forum will run until September 6.