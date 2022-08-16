Australian former Prime Minister Scott Morrison secretly held not three, but five extra ministerial posts during the corona pandemic. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced this today on the basis of new information from the Ministry of General Affairs. “This is an unparalleled undermining of our democracy,” Albanian said at a press conference.

Yesterday it was announced that the former prime minister had appropriated the ministerial posts for Finance, Health and Raw Materials. Today it turned out that he could also decide on the Interior and Economy. Karen Andrews, former Home Secretary, was shocked at the news. “Scott Morrison must resign and he must leave Parliament,” she said in a response. “This is absolutely unacceptable.” Morrison’s successor as Liberal Party leader, Peter Dutton, does not think his predecessor should leave.

‘Redundant’

Morrison said in a statement that in some cases it was “unnecessary” to take on the extra ministerial posts. He has apologized to his colleagues. “I acted in good faith in a crisis,” he says. Earlier in the day, Morrison defended his actions in an interview with radio station 2GB. “We had to take some extraordinary measures to introduce safeguards,” he said. He says he has no intention of leaving.

As ‘additional’ raw materials minister, Morrison has held back a gas drilling project, while incumbent minister Keith Pitt has just been in favor of the drilling. Morrison says he has not used ministerial powers in any other instances.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is investigating whether it is legal. “I am seeking further advice on Scott Morrison’s use of these extraordinary powers and other examples.”