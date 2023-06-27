Tuesday, June 27, 2023, 11:37



Rupert Stadler, former head of the German automobile brand Audi, has been sentenced this Tuesday to one year and nine months in jail for the charge of “fraud by omission” and his responsibility in the Volkswagen group emissions scandal. The sentence handed down by the Court of Munich responds to the agreement reached by the court and the prosecution with the defendant, who was willing to confess in exchange for the sentence not exceeding two years in prison to avoid going to prison and being in prison. conditional freedom. Stadler has also agreed to pay a fine of 1.1 million euros that will go to the state coffers and various charities.

Two years and nine months has lasted the first trial for the emissions scandal of the diesel vehicles of the Volkswagen group. For most of that time Stadler insisted on pleading not guilty. When the court warned him that the sentence could carry a prison sentence, the 60-year-old executive confessed that, after the scandal broke out in the United States in 2015, he had knowingly stopped the sale of his brand’s vehicles in Europe too late despite because he knew about the manipulation of the data on his polluting emissions. The court stressed that, given the knowledge of these manipulations, it should have intervened and stopped the commercialization of those cars.

An act that justifies the charge of “fraud by omission”, highlighted the court in the reading of the sentence against Stadler, until now the highest executive of the Volkswagen group convicted of the scandal. Together with Stadler, two Audi engineers had been accused, responsible for the assembly in the diesel engines of their cars of an illegal device that manipulated the registry of polluting emissions. The trio is credited with handling 400,000 cars from the Audi, Volkswagen and Porsche brands starting in 2005. The vehicles passed official emissions tests, but then on the road they emitted more nitric oxide than allowed.

Stadler and the two engineers from his company spent several months in pretrial detention after their arrest. In its final intervention, the Munich Prosecutor’s Office stressed that it does not consider that any of the three figures among those most responsible for the scandal. Since September 2021, four former senior Volkswagen executives have been prosecuted in Hanover for fraud in this same case. Four others are pending trial in Munich. The trial against the former chairman of the Volkswagen concern Martin Winterkorn is currently on hold due to the defendant’s illness.