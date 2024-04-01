There is mourning in Argentina for the death of Alexander 'the Pole' Semenewicz, after suffering a heart attack at the sports headquarters of Independent of Avellaneda, club with which he carved his name in the history of the Copa Libertadores.

'El Polaco' lost his life after suffering a decompensation on the property Villa Dominico, where he worked in the training area of Independent. The death of the 74-year-old former player and legend forced the club to cancel this Monday's training session of the team led by the coach. Carlos Tevez.

After suffering a heart attack, Semenewicz He was treated in an emergency on the premises, where two ambulances arrived to treat him, however the medical staff confirmed, minutes later, his death.

Alejandro 'the Pole' Semenewicz He is remembered in Colombia for his time National Athletic in the 1970s. The athlete defended the 'purslane' jersey for two seasons (1977 and 1978), playing 122 games.

'El Polaco' is considered one of the legends of Independiente de Avellaneda after winning four Libertadores Cups between 1972 and 1975, three Inter-American Cups, and one Intercontinental, just before reaching Nacional.

TO Semenewicz They nicknamed him 'El Polaco', since his parents were immigrants from this nation and arrived in the south of the continent after the Second World War. In addition, he played 9 games for the Argentina national team, but was no longer called up after a fight against players from Yugoslavia.

“You left us four Libertadores, two Metropolitans, three Inter-Americans and one Intercontinental. You were part of a glorious decade for the King of Cups and until the last moment you lived for and for Independiente,” the team said through their social networks.

And it was added: “The red people will be eternally grateful to you. See you always 'Polaco' Semenewicz, may you rest in peace.”

Racing, Independiente de Avellaneda's greatest historical rival also sent a message of condolences. “We regret the death of Alejandro Semenewicz, a historic Independiente player, and we accompany his family and loved ones in this moment of pain.”

SPORTS