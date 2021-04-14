The Moscow City Court sentenced the former assistant to the plenipotentiary representative of the President of Russia in the Urals Federal District, Alexander Vorobyov, for high treason to 12.5 years in prison. It is reported by TASS…

The defendant was found guilty under Article 275 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Treason”). He has been deprived of his class rank, a full state adviser of the Russian Federation of the 3rd class, the press service of the court said to Lente.ru.

The hearings in the case were held behind closed doors due to the presence of materials classified as “top secret”. The prosecutor asked to sentence Vorobyov to 13 years.

It was reported that he transmitted information from meetings of the Security Council to Poland. Other details of the criminal case are unknown. In addition to Vorobyov, two more Russians appeared in it: Sergei Lykhmus and Vladimir Vasiliev.

Vorobyov, who is the assistant to the plenipotentiary of the President of Russia in the Urals Federal District (Ural Federal District), was detained on July 5, 2019. On the same day, the Lefortovo court in Moscow arrested him, after which it became known that Vorobyov was fired from his post. He was charged with providing a foreign state with information constituting a state secret and which became known to him during his service.

The 39-year-old official studied at the Warsaw School of Public Administration and has a second, Polish citizenship. Vorobiev was appointed assistant to the plenipotentiary in July 2018. In the same year, he was marked with gratitude and a letter of thanks from President Vladimir Putin.

All that is known about Lykhmus is that he has Russian and Estonian citizenship. Vasiliev was arrested in August 2019 in Transbaikalia and from there he was transferred to Moscow. He is 52 years old. There is no other information about him.