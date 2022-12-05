Gerard van der Lem (70), former assistant to Louis van Gaal at Ajax and FC Barcelona, ​​does not really understand the discussion about the field play of the Dutch national team at the World Cup in Qatar. “I think it’s kind of funny,” he says. ,,We reached the final three times with the Orange, often with offensive and beautiful football. The whole world talked about us, but we never won. Now Louis does it in a different way and now it is not good again.”

#assistant #laughs #criticism #Van #Gaal #Dont #surprised #final