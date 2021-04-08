Former London Arsenal and Ufa player Emmanuel Frimpong admitted that he would like to star in an adult movie. He announced this in an interview with Sport24.

The 29-year-old Ghanaian said that he would like to return to Russia and star in porn with “Tatar girls.” In an interview with a journalist of a domestic publication, he also admitted that he had already received such offers.

Frimpong’s last club is Ermis from Cyprus. He played for the team from 2017 to 2018 and played 12 matches. He retired at the age of 27.

From 2014 to 2017, he played in the clubs of the Russian Premier League (RPL). Frimpong represented Ufa and Arsenal. Back in 2015, the Ghanaian talked about wanting to do porn.

Frimpong is a graduate of London’s Arsenal. On account of his six matches in the Gunners. As an Arsenal player, Frimpong went on loan to Wolverhampton Wanderers, Charlton Athletic and Fulham.