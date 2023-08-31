The former commander of the Colombian armed forces, Mario Montoya, in Larandia, in 2001. Toomey Starks (Bloomberg News)

The retired general Mario Montoya, who became commander of the Colombian Army between 2006 and 2008, has been charged by the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP) as the author of war crimes and crimes against humanity for 130 false positives ―extrajudicial executions― committed between 2002 and 2003, when he was commander of the Fourth Brigade in Medellín. “For lying about the number of casualties, covering up cases of excessive use of force, pressuring members of military units under their command for ‘combat’ casualties, using violent language that glorified bloodshed, and ordering that no catches be reported because they are considered undesired operational results”, indicated the JEP.

The decision of the court, which investigates the most serious cases of the armed conflict, has a greater scope. “The false positives in Antioquia cannot be understood without the institutional framework demanding better operational results, as part of the security policy of the time (2002-2003)”, said Catalina Díaz, magistrate of macro case 03, in which that transitional justice investigates the murders unlawfully presented as combat casualties.

To reach this conclusion, the JEP analyzed official documents such as decrees, regulations and government security policies, their presentation in the official speeches “of the presidents of the Republic”, as well as the Patriot Plan. At the time of those events, the president was Álvaro Uribe Vélez, who a few years later appointed Montoya commander of the National Army. Additionally, when the scandal of the false positivessent him as ambassador to the Dominican Republic.

At the beginning of the 2000s, the Colombian State drew up a policy to achieve a military victory in the face of the threat of the guerrillas, said the magistrate. This included a budget injection, an increase in the force foot, and the strengthening of career conditions and benefits for the military, among others. “In return, they demanded results. That slogan of resources and results was said by the president of the time”, Díaz explained. According to official documents, the indicators were “casualties, captures, and demobilizations,” but in the case of Montoya, she applied a policy where only the dead counted.

The bloodbath that Antioquia experienced and left thousands of civilians murdered at the hands of the Army was repeated throughout the country. For this reason, the JEP has insisted that these were not isolated events. “We continue to investigate how the formal policy of the documents is linked to the actual policy. The question that persists is: above General de Montoya, what was the real politics like in the theaters of operations?” Díaz clarified. “We also continue to investigate what the decisions at the national level, at the highest levels of command, could have been that gave rise to this macrocriminal pattern throughout the country.”

The JEP does not have the power to investigate former presidents, but it announced that the leaders of the time “will surely be called as witnesses.” Former President Juan Manuel Santos was Uribe’s Defense Minister between 2006 and 2009. Therefore, when asked if any testimony has mentioned it, the JEP said no. “We have some evidence that indicates that the institutions of the High Executive knew (due to complaints from the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross) before 2007, when the public scandal broke out, the occurrence of these events; also that investigations were carried out and internal committees and mechanisms were set up to investigate these facts,” Díaz responded.

The general asked for barrels of blood

Montoya was exposed by his daily radio programs and dozens of testimonies from other soldiers who were under his command. The high official forced them to report in terms of “litres”, “jets”, “rivers”, “barrels”, or “carrotancados” of blood, as observed in the court order of more than 500 pages. Captures were not useful to the general, but casualties. “We have proven that, in practice de facto, he implemented a policy in which the only real indicator that was demanded and compared was casualties. As the room demonstrated, the captures were rejected because they were not really valid results.

In at least 24 radio programs, books, and writings by commanders of the different battalions, Montoya’s congratulations and demands for giving casualties and not captures remained. In one of them, added to the car, you can see by hand the notes of one of his subordinates who transcribed the exact phrase of the “barrels of blood” after a radio program by Montoya.

Montoya was the commander of the Fourth Brigade between 2000 and 2003. Later he was the commander of the Seventh Division between 2004 and 2005, and in February 2006 he became commander of the Army. The JEP’s accusation is solely for the acts committed by the Infantry Battalion No. 4 Jorge Eduardo Sánchez (BAJES), of the Fourth Brigade.

The facts could be many more, because this imputation is only limited to a few years and to a region of eastern Antioquia. The Chamber continues to investigate the events in Antioquia between 2004 and 2006, and some illustrative ones from 2007, as well as the alleged responsibility of General Montoya in other acts of extrajudicial executions while he was commander of the Caribbean Joint Command and the Army.

Montoya voluntarily joined the JEP, like many other soldiers. In exchange for delivering the truth, he can access judicial benefits, but he has always denied his responsibility. He did so during a two-day hearing in Medellín and also in 2020, when he uttered words that deeply offended the victims of the false positives who were present: Montoya blamed the soldiers for the murders, when the magistrate asked him what to do so that these events do not happen again. “We have constantly talked about the professionalization of the Army and it pains me to say it, but the boys who go to the Army are those from below, those from stratum one, strata two, three and four do not go. We have to teach them how to use the bathroom, how to use the cutlery, so it’s not easy, doctor,” the general replied.

Together with Montoya, and for the same crimes, two lieutenant colonels, four second lieutenants, a lieutenant and a soldier from the 4th Infantry Battalion were charged. Now, all of them will have 30 days to acknowledge or deny their responsibility.

