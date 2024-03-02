Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/03/2024 – 15:06

Former Army commander General Marco Antônio Freire Gomes gave a statement lasting almost eight hours at the headquarters of the Federal Police (PF) this Friday, 1st. The former commander was heard as a witness in the investigation investigating an attempted coup d'état by allies of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) after the 2022 elections.

The general answered all the questions asked by the police officers. Freire Gomes commanded the Army in 2022, when the leadership of the previous government was planning a coup with the participation of the Armed Forces. The hearing ended after 10pm.

According to the report by the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes, who ordered the launch of the PF's Operation Tempus Veritatis on the 8th, Bolsonaro's allies tried to convince Freire Gomes to put Army troops on the streets and join to the blow.

In a conversation on the cell phone of former aide-de-camp Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid that was intercepted by the PF, Freire Gomes talks to Bolsonaro's assistant about a coup draft that would have been written and adjusted by the former president.

The initial version of the draft envisaged, in addition to new elections, the arrest of authorities, such as ministers Gilmar Mendes and Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), and the president of the Senate Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG). According to the Federal Police, at Bolsonaro's suggestion, only Moraes' arrest decree was maintained.

Freire Gomes was called 'shit' by Walter Braga Netto

In another conversation intercepted by the PF, Freire Gomes is called a “shithole” by General Walter Braga Netto, former Minister of Defense and Bolsonaro's running mate in 2022, for not having agreed to participate in the anti-democratic attempt. The exchange of messages showed that Braga Netto had led a veiled but aggressive campaign against officials who were against the coup plan.

The messages were exchanged between Braga Netto and retired Army captain Ailton Gonçalves Moraes Barros. The former minister states that the “blame for what is happening and will happen lies with General Freire Gomes” and that “omission and indecision are not the responsibility of a combatant”. Ailton responds that he will “continue the pressure” against the former commander and Bolsonaro’s deputy responds: “Offer his head. Shit.”

In the conversation, Braga Netto also attacked Lieutenant-Brigadier Carlos Almeida Baptista Júnior, at the time commander of the Air Force, calling him a “traitor to the country”. “It makes his life and his family’s life hell,” advises the minister.

Freire Gomes prevented the demobilization of the Bolsonarist camp in Brasília before the 8th of January

A week before the coup acts of January 8, the former commander prevented the demobilization of the Bolsonarist camp that was formed in front of the Army Headquarters, in Brasília. It was from the place where the vandals marched to vandalize the public buildings in Praça dos Três Poderes.

The order not to demobilize the camp was given by Freire Gomes on December 29, 2022, two days before Lula took office. The general explained to his subordinates that, if there were a riot, no one would know what Bolsonaro's reaction would be, who was about to leave the Planalto Palace.

The then military commander of Planalto, General Gustavo Henrique Dutra de Menezes, had given an order to dismantle the camp and asked for reinforcements for the Military Police of the Federal District (PMDF). However, Dutra did not warn Freire Gomes, as he believed he would block the initiative.