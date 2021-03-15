Former Armenian President Levon Ter-Petrosyan called on Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to resign and leave the country. His statement is published on resource ilur.am.

“The only way out, proceeding from the interests of the state, the people and the prime minister personally, in my opinion, is his immediate and voluntary resignation,” Ter-Petrosyan said. At the same time, he stressed that the country’s parliament must provide Pashinyan with guarantees of immunity so that he finds refuge abroad.

Responsibilities of the prime minister in this case should be assumed by a non-partisan deputy prime minister. According to him, by his neutral position he can ensure fair elections.

The political crisis in Armenia, which began after the lost war in Nagorno-Karabakh, escalated on February 25. The General Staff published a demand to dismiss Pashinyan. In turn, the Prime Minister demanded the resignation of Chief of the General Staff Onik Gasparyan, however, Armenian President Armen Sargsyan refused to sign the corresponding decree and called on the conflicting parties to dialogue.

Pashinyan stated that he intends to achieve his goal. The Armenian Security Council called on Sargsyan to fire Gasparyan.