Former Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan revealed the reason for the failure during the escalation of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. He told about this in an interview with Armnews TV channel, reports RIA News…

According to Sargsyan, unprepared military operations contributed to the failure of Armenia. He noted that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who proclaimed himself the supreme commander in chief, personally approved the plan that led to a similar outcome. The politician explained that he was talking about a military operation in the area of ​​the Leletepe height.

The ex-president said that critical mistakes were made by the leadership from the very first days of the conflict. He added that in Yerevan they constantly wanted to make a turning point in hostilities, but they tried to do it with unprepared counterattacks. Attempts to encircle the Azerbaijani troops, according to Sargsyan, only led to the loss of the best reserve forces.

Earlier, the former president said about a missed opportunity to recognize the independence of the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR, Republic of Artsakh) during the last military conflict. He noted that “during the war, Yerevan had the moral right to declare this and already officially help Artsakh in everything.”

In 1991, Nagorno-Karabakh, inhabited mainly by Armenians, proclaimed independence from Azerbaijan, which it was part of during the Soviet era. The war began. In 1994, Armenia, Azerbaijan and the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) signed a truce. However, it was periodically violated.

On September 27, 2020, battles began on the line of demarcation between Azerbaijan and NKR. The parties accused each other of provocation. The clashes continued until November 10, when Baku, Yerevan and Moscow adopted a joint ceasefire statement. As a result of the war, Azerbaijan regained a number of territories lost in the early 1990s.

Baku assessed the result of the conflict as a victory. Mass protests began in Armenia demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who was accused of treason. Pashinyan himself said that he was clean before the people.