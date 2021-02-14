The former president, who ruled Argentina between 1989 and 1999, had had numerous health problems in recent times Carlos Menem. EP Sunday, February 14, 2021, 16:00



The former president of Argentina Carlos Ménem, ​​a key figure in the politics of the Latin American country during the 90s, has died this Sunday at the age of 90 in the Los Arcos sanatorium, in Buenos Aires, where he was admitted for a urinary infection after suffering from heart problems.

The former president, who ruled Argentina between 1989 and 1999, had had numerous health problems in recent times. Only during this year has he been admitted two more times, once for pneumonia and another for low blood saturation.

The news of the death has been confirmed by the ex-president’s environment to the newspaper ‘Clarín’, after verifying that Menem’s health was complicated in the last hours.