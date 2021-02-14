Menem led the country for a decade, between 1989 and 1999, and still served as a senator despite his advanced age. The former president died in Buenos Aires, where he had been hospitalized for more than a month due to kidney failure.

For more than six months, Carlos Menem had multiple illnesses. Initially, in mid-2020, he was hospitalized for pneumonia that, according to doctors, was not related to Covid-19. The former president and then senator were given two coronavirus tests and both were negative.

Then, since December 15 of last year, he was admitted to the Sanatorio Los Arcos in the city of Buenos Aires due to kidney failure. Menem arrived at the clinical center to have a prostate control practiced and in the procedure they detected a urinary infection that was complicated by his heart problems.

On Christmas Eve he was induced into a coma after suffering kidney failure in the midst of his delicate health, although afterwards he had managed to overcome the condition and show improvement. But all the time he continued in the hospital and this Sunday the institution confirmed his death.

Menem held the Casa Rosada for two consecutive terms, from 1989 to 1999. Before leading the Executive, Menem was governor of La Rioja, his native province, between 1973 and 1976. In that last year he was arrested after the coup that led in the last dictatorship of Argentina and that was in force from 1976 to 1983.

In addition, since 2005, the former president was a senator for La Rioja and continued in office until 2023, when his term in the Argentine Congress ended.

With EFE