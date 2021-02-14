Carlos Ménem, ​​a key figure in Argentina’s politics during the 1990s, died this Sunday at the age of 90. The former Argentine president was admitted to the Los Arcos sanatorium, in Buenos Aires, for a urinary infection after suffering from heart problems.

The former president had had numerous health problems in recent times. In fact, this year he has been admitted two more times, once for pneumonia and another for low blood saturation.

Menem was born in the province of La Rioja, and ruled Argentina between 1989 and 1999, with a neoliberal program. During his tenure, he established the parity that would exchange one peso for one dollar, which then erupted in the worst crisis in the country in 2001.

The ex-president had three children from two marriages, the first with Zulema Yoma and the second with the former Chilean Miss Universe Cecilia Bolocco.

Menem was judicially investigated in various corruption cases, but there was never a final conviction. However, he was in preventive house arrest in 2001 for a trial for arms smuggling to Croatia and Ecuador, but was released weeks later by decision of the Supreme Court of Justice and was later acquitted for excess of time in a case that took 25 years.