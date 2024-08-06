Former Argentine President Alberto Fernández was accused by his ex-partner of gender violence

The former president of Argentina Alberto Fernandez (2019-2023) was reported by his ex-partner and mother of his son, Fabiola Yanezfor physical violence and harassment, according to judicial sources cited by local media on Tuesday.

According to the criteria of

According to these publications, Yáñez decided to file a criminal complaint against the former president for physical violence and harassment.

Asked by Efe about the complaint, the Peronist politician limited himself to commenting that “it is a very unpleasant moment” and that, for the moment, he will not make statements to the media.

What is known about the complaint?

The complaint comes after the Argentine Justice, in the framework of an investigation into alleged influence peddling by the former president, found messages last June which would give an account of alleged physical abuse by Fernández towards Yáñez.

As part of the investigation being conducted by federal judge Julián Ercolini, the court found on the cell phone of María Cantero, the former president’s secretary, photographs of Yáñez with signs of violence on her body, and text and audio chats in which the then Argentine first lady accuses Fernández of the alleged beatings she received at the presidential residence in Olivos (Buenos Aires province).

According to a note published days ago by the newspaper Clarion, The messages and photos date from different times, including when Yáñez was pregnant with her son Francisco, who was born on April 11, 2022.

The contents of Cantero’s cell phone, from 2019 until this year, were extracted as part of an investigation into alleged corruption surrounding the contracting of insurance by public bodies during the Fernández government.

According to Clarín, Judge Ercolini opened a confidential file in the case last June, which he decided to share with the Office of Gender Violence of the Argentine Supreme Court, which requested that the former first lady, who lives in Madrid (Spain) with her son, be summoned.

According to the newspaper, Ercolini informed Yáñez of the evidence that would indicate the possible commission of the crime of minor injuries in the context of gender violence, but she responded last July that she had no intention of traveling to Argentina to file the complaint.

However, according to judicial sources, Yáñez informed Ercolini on Tuesday that he would file the complaint, after which the judge immediately ordered “restrictive” and “protection” measures in his favor.

Yáñez, 43, an actress and journalist by profession, met Fernández, 65, in 2013 when she interviewed him, and they began dating a year later.

Their relationship was low-profile, except for the news of Yáñez’s pregnancy, the birth of Francisco and the public and judicial scandal unleashed in 2020 by the leak of photos of the then first lady’s birthday celebration with friends at the presidential residence, chen Argentina was under strict lockdown decreed by Fernández himself due to the Covid-19 pandemic.