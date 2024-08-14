Prosecutor Ramiro González, in charge of the case of alleged domestic abuse against former Argentine President Alberto Fernández, announced this Wednesday, August 14, his decision to formally charge the former president with the crimes of serious injuries and coercive threats against his ex-wife, Fabiola Yáñez, who initiated a judicial process for gender-based violence against him on August 6.

