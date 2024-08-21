The former Argentine president Alberto Fernández (2019-2023) filed a criminal complaint against his ex-partner Fabiola Yáñez on Wednesday for “violation of confidentiality” following the release of private videos of the former president that were published by the media following the former first lady’s complaint for alleged gender-based violence, local media reported.

The complaint was filed before the federal courts of Comodoro Py and in this Yáñez is accused of the crimes of violation of confidentiality and illegal access to the Google cloud, according to the text, which was accessed by various Argentine portals.

Fernández said the videos were on a phone that belonged to her and that she had given to her two-year-old son with Yáñez.

Former Argentine President Alberto Fernández. Photo:(EPA) EFE

“Fabiola is the only person who had access to the information that has been disseminated,” the complaint said, adding that Their dissemination was illegal because they were taken from a private account of the former president.

Yáñez herself had said during a television interview this month that she had found private photos and videos of her ex-partner on her son’s cell phone.

“The fact that my son has the cell phone does not authorize Ms. Yáñez to extract private information about me or third parties not involved in the process,” the text adds.

The files in question are videos allegedly filmed by Fernández in which he can be heard speaking in an intimate tone with radio and television presenter Tamara Pettinato in the Casa Rosada (headquarters of the Executive).

“The fact that I have come to denounce is the dissemination of some videos in which I meet Tamara Pettinato, a person whom I have known for many years, I know of her integrity and she only had lunch with me after a report she made on me in the terms of cordiality and jocosity typical of the bond of trust that unites us,” said Fernández about the videos, in which the presenter can be heard saying “I love you” to the then president.

The videos were broadcast by Argentine television channels and news portals and caused a stir in society, in the context of the complaint for gender-based violence filed by Yáñez.

Alberto Fernandez and his ex-partner Fabiola Yañez. Photo:AFP

Fernández said she was the victim of a “smear campaign” through “targeted action” to “violate” her privacy and that of third parties through the “decontextualized publication of private information stolen and illegally disseminated,” and asked the court to order the cessation of the publication or reproduction of the material stolen from the cell phone.

The former president was charged last week with the alleged crime of serious injurys doubly aggravated by the link and by occurring in a context of gender violence and coercive threats against her ex-partner.

This Thursday, prosecutor Ramiro González will hear the first testimonies.

In his opinion, Gonzalez stated that Yáñez “suffered a relationship marked by harassment, psychological harassment and physical aggression in a context of gender and domestic violence,” based “on an asymmetric and unequal power relationship that has developed over time, which was exponentially increased by the election of Fernández as president” in 2019, and “the exercise of office” until last December.