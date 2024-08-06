Former Argentine President Alberto Fernández was charged with gender-based violence before the courts on Tuesday. His ex-partner and mother of his second child, Fabiola Yáñez, accuses him of having beaten and threatened her. Yañez made the judicial presentation by telephone, from Madrid, before the same judge who is investigating Fernández in a case for alleged corruption. The former president denies the accusations and assures that he will prove to the courts that it is all false.

Judge Julián Ercolini acted quickly after receiving the complaint. He ordered immediate restraining measures in favor of Yañez to avoid a possible repetition of the reported events, so the former president is prohibited from approaching her.

Argentina is in shock over this news, which further damages the image of the veteran Peronist leader just months before leaving power. Through a statement, Fernández has denied the accusations against him. “It is false and what I am now accused of never happened,” the former president said. In the brief text, he excused himself from making media statements for the sake of his family’s safety and announced that he will provide evidence and testimony to the courts of “what really happened.”

Yáñez had refused to file a complaint against her ex-partner in the first contact she had with Judge Ercolini, last June. She changed her mind in the last few hours and personally called the court from the Spanish capital, where she lives with her two-year-old son Francisco. Fernández moved back to Buenos Aires a few months ago, after ending a relationship that lasted eight years.

Telephone chats

The complaint has expanded the new media scandal in which the former president is involved due to the leak of telephone chats of his private secretary, María Cantero. The Justice Department is looking for evidence in them to find out if Fernández violated his duties as a public official in the contracting of state insurance carried out under his administration (2019-2023). But this weekend, it was learned that among thousands of messages, investigators had found other unexpected ones, in which the then first lady confessed to Canteros alleged episodes of abuse, even when she was pregnant. The story included photos, according to the newspaper Clarín.

The courts are studying the next steps following Yáñez’s presentation. The most likely outcome is the opening of a criminal case against Fernández, independent of the ongoing investigation into him for alleged corruption. In the latter, the former president is suspected of having facilitated alleged irregular contracts at the expense of the State to insurance intermediaries.

