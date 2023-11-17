Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 17/11/2023 – 8:07

The whereabouts of a former officer of the Argentine dictatorship were discovered in 2020. The former soldier died shortly before being indicted in Germany for crimes committed in the South American country. A former military commander of the Argentine dictatorship died in Berlin days before he was formally accused in German justice for the death of 23 members of leftist groups during the military regime that prevailed in the South American country between 1976 and 1983, the Public Prosecutor’s Office in the German capital reported this Thursday (16/11).

Prosecutors did not reveal the identity of the accused, but the German NGO European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights (ECCHR) identified him as 75-year-old former Argentine Navy commander Luis Esteban Kyburg.

After the dictatorship, he obtained German citizenship and left Argentina in 2013 to live in Berlin before being prosecuted in his country for crimes against humanity. Members of his former military unit had already been sentenced to prison in Buenos Aires.

Kyburg was the second commander of a special unit in the Argentine Navy. He was accused of involvement in the kidnapping and murder of 152 people during the so-called “Dirty War” of the South American country’s military dictatorship. He reportedly worked at the Mar de Plata naval base, where he supervised the torture of regime dissidents. Many of the victims were shot in the back or drugged and thrown overboard, in so-called “death flights”. The bodies were never found.

Low-key living in Berlin

In 2020, Kyburg was spotted by a journalist from the Bild tabloid, apparently leading a discreet life in the German capital. Confronted by the journalist, Kyburg replied: “I’ll wait here. A court in Germany, not Argentina. I hope. Innocent. Tranquilo”, according to images published by the newspaper.

The fact that he had a passport from the European country created obstacles for him to be sent back to Argentina. German law does not allow citizens of the country to be extradited.

In 2013, Kyburg was included in Interpol wanted alerts. Two years later, according to Bild, Argentine prosecutors, who suspected the suspect’s presence in the European country, requested his extradition from Germany. The request was not considered because of the suspect’s German citizenship.

Following the revelation of Kyburg’s whereabouts in 2020, the ECCHR declared that Germany “should not be a safe place for criminals of the Argentine dictatorship”.

“Luis Kyburg’s German citizenship should not protect him from prosecution,” ECCHR Secretary General Wolfgang Kaleck said at the time. The NGO asked the local prosecutor’s office to initiate proceedings so that Kyburg could at least be tried in Germany for the charges against him.

After a broad investigation that included the collaboration of Argentine authorities and gathered testimonies from several witnesses, the German Public Ministry indicted Kyburg at the beginning of this month.

In January 2023, investigators carried out searches at Kyburg’s house, where new evidence was found that supported the material compiled over the years against the former soldier. This evidence allowed the Prosecutor’s Office to prepare a 220-page document with accusations against the Argentine.

But after the case was opened, prosecutors discovered that Kyburg had died of natural causes on October 11.

Frustration for victims’ families

“The death of the accused brings to a brutal end the efforts made for decades by the families of the victims and authorities in Argentina and Germany to clarify the atrocities committed at the Mar del Plata naval base,” lamented German prosecutor Margarete Koppers in a statement.

The fact that Kyburg died before being punished for his crimes “is difficult to bear and very painful for the families of the victims,” the prosecutor added.

Kaleck, from ECCHR, also regretted that the victims and their families did not receive justice, especially considering that “there is an exhaustive and solid indictment by the Berlin Prosecutor’s Office, and that the majority of Kyburg’s accomplices were convicted in Argentine courts.” .

Officially named the “National Reorganization Process”, the Argentine military dictatorship of 1976 lasted until 1983. It was one of the most bloodthirsty regimes installed in South America during the Cold War. It is estimated that more than 30 thousand people were murdered during this period. Other human rights violations included large-scale use of torture, rape, and even the systematic abduction of children.

rc/cn (AFP, DW)