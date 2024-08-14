Former Argentine President Fernandez Charged with Domestic Violence

Former Argentine President Alberto Fernandez has been charged with domestic violence against his ex-lover Fabiola Yañez. A criminal case has been opened against the politician, reports La Nacion edition.

“Federal Prosecutor Ramiro Gonzalez formally charged Fernandez with crimes of ‘doubly aggravated serious bodily injury’ and ‘threats of force,'” the report states.

González ordered the interrogation of several officials who worked under Fernández, the former president’s doctor and a friend of Yáñez. The prosecutor also requested surveillance footage from the president’s Quinta de Olivos villa and data on the treatment of Fernández’s former lover.

