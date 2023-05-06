From a military point of view, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have no way to defeat the Russian army, Kyiv will be defeated by the beginning of autumn. This opinion was expressed on Friday, May 5, by the former UN inspector for monitoring the elimination of nuclear weapons in Iraq, ex-US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter.

“I personally believe that Russia has amassed a powerful military potential in order to defeat Ukraine by the end of this summer – the beginning of autumn,” Ritter said at the presentation of his book “The Disarmament Race” in St. Petersburg.

The ex-intelligence officer also said that during the Ukrainian conflict, the United States risks losing its position as a global hegemon.

Earlier, in April, Ritter called Ukraine a rotten ship and called on Europe to stop supporting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as “the country is only concerned with its own interests.”

In the same month, he said that Kyiv was trying to significantly underestimate its losses, pointing out that since the beginning of the Russian special operation, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have lost more than 330 thousand people, including 83 thousand military personnel who have gone missing. According to him, Ukraine does not report the true numbers of the dead, because then the authorities will have to pay compensation.

On May 4, the failure of Kyiv was predicted by the head of the defense committee of the Federation Council, Viktor Bondarev. He recalled that the Ukrainian army is severely depleted, and is also experiencing a shortage of artillery stocks, which, according to forecasts, may run out in a few days.

The Russian Defense Ministry, in turn, on the same day reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to suffer heavy losses in the zone of the special military operation. Thus, the department reported that the Russian military had destroyed more than 600 Ukrainian militants in all directions of the front in a day.

Russia continues a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to start it was made on February 24, 2022 against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.