Former US spy Ritter called Washington’s policy on Ukraine pure evil

Retired US intelligence officer Scott Ritter in an interview YouTubechannel The Left Lens called the true goal of US policy towards Ukraine. According to him, this is pure evil, aimed at the death of an entire nation.

“American policy on Ukraine is not about doing good, not about helping anyone. It’s about letting an entire nation die. To let die a nation that we constantly call our friends, ”said a former intelligence officer of the US Armed Forces.

He noted that Washington’s actions are aimed at harming Moscow, and not at all helping Kyiv. Ritter noted that the United States is implementing a plan to fight against Russia “to the last Ukrainian”, in which Kyiv cannot win. He noted that the US foreign policy towards Ukraine is “the definition of evil”, and everyone who implements it automatically becomes their accomplices.

Earlier, Naim Baburoglu, an analyst with the Turkish newspaper Yeni Çağ, said that the American leadership is using Kyiv as a means of fighting Moscow. According to the journalist, Washington is seeking to prolong the Ukrainian crisis and hopes to benefit from it.