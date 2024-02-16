Former American boxer Kevin Johnson won the first fight under the Russian flag

Former American boxer Kevin Johnson won his first fight under the Russian flag. This was reported by a Lenta.ru correspondent.

Johnson defeated Irishman Sean Turner by knockout in the fourth round. The athletes fought according to boxing rules wearing mixed martial arts (MMA) gloves. The fight took place as part of the REN TV Fight Club tournament in Moscow.

On January 9, Johnson received a Russian passport. Before that, he changed his name in honor of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The boxer noted that now his name will be Kevin Vladimirovich, and emphasized that he wanted to pay the greatest compliment to the President of Russia.

In total, 44-year-old Johnson fought 61 fights in the professional ring. He won 37 victories, suffered 22 defeats, and twice the fights ended in a draw.