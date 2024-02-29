Former American diplomat Víctor Manuel Rocha speaking during a press conference in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, in 2013 | Photo: EFE/Orlando Barria/ARQUIVO

A former United States ambassador admitted this Thursday (29) that he served for several years as a secret Cuban intelligence agent, according to information from the agency Associated Press (AP).

As reported by the AP, Víctor Manuel Rocha, 73, reportedly pleaded guilty this Thursday to federal charges of conspiracy to act as an agent of a foreign government. Under this charge, Rocha could receive a sentence that could land him in prison for several years.

Rocha, who joined the US diplomatic service in 1981, has held senior positions in Bolivia, Argentina and the US Interests Section in Havana. He also worked as a special advisor to U.S. Southern Command after his retirement.

American prosecutors allege that Rocha was involved in numerous espionage activities on behalf of the communist island from the beginning of his career. He also met frequently with Cuban intelligence agents to provide information about the American government.

In recordings collected by American authorities, information from local media indicates that the former ambassador boasted about his actions, labeling the US as an enemy country and praising the late Cuban communist dictator Fidel Castro, whom he referred to as “commander”.

According to APRocha's defense team indicated that American prosecutors agreed to a sentence, but its length was not disclosed.