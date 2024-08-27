Former Aliyev bodyguard found dead in Turkey

Turkey: Former bodyguard of Azerbaijani president found dead in Kusadasi

Former bodyguard of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Mahir Mammadov, was found dead in a hotel in the Turkish resort area of ​​Kusadasi in the city of Aydin in the west of the country. This is reported by Turkey.

The man in question is 50-year-old Mahir Mammadov. His body was found in a five-star hotel room at noon on Tuesday, August 27. He had arrived in Kusadasi for a holiday three days earlier with his wife Kemalya Mammadova and son.

After breakfast, Mamedov and his family went to their room to rest. After a while, his wife and son went for a walk and upon returning found Mamedov lying motionless on the floor. Ambulance and police teams were sent to the hotel. Doctors determined that Mamedov had died. The exact cause of death will be determined after an autopsy.

