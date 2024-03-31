César Torres said goodbye to Alianza, after qualifying it for the group stage of the 2024 Copa Sudamericana, but also after a bad campaign in the League, in which the team is in the last places in the table.

Alianza gave the surprise by eliminating América de Cali, which they beat 2-1 playing at home in Barranquilla, and reached the group stage of the continental tournament, in which they will now be able to perform in Valledupar, their new home.

But in the local tournament, Friday's defeat against the championship leader, Deportes Tolima, precipitated his departure. The team is second to last, with 12 points, only ahead of Patriotas, which has 11.

Leonardo Torres was appointed coach for Alianza's debut in the group stage of the Sudamericana, this Friday, against Unión La Calera of Chile. Meanwhile, César Torres spoke about his departure and denounced that the conditions for training at the team's new headquarters are not the best.

“Valledupar, being a big city, I think logistically and structurally it was not yet ready to receive us. Today the stadium is in good condition, but it continues to suffer because of the training fields, the dressing rooms and other types of things,” said Torres, in an interview with Caracol Deportes.

Torres, surprised by his departure from Alianza

Torres was taken by surprise by the abrupt change of headquarters. “Everything was very strange. Today you sleep in Barrancabermeja and tomorrow you wake up in Valledupar. If a family move is hard, now imagine a club move. We had many problems that we never brought to light and I don't think it's the time to air them either,” he said.

Torres said he had a good relationship with the directors, led by the club's president, Carlos Orlando Ferreira, who had promised to renew his contract.

“We had a contract until June 30, given that we arrived in mid-2023. We had talked about some objectives the previous semester, which were met. One was to save the category and the other to qualify for an international tournament,” he said.

“In December we returned to the subject of the contract and talked about it several times. Then, in January, the president told me that he wanted to see how the team was going and we accepted it. In the end we agreed that if we won the qualifying match, they would extend the June contract until December and the increase would be made precisely in June. “We shook hands and continued working with the love and desire we always had,” he added.

The defeat with América 2-0, a match that was played after the duel in the Sudamericana, began to break the harmony between Torres and Ferreira. “Although America was a match that we did not resolve and I am responsible, that generated great discomfort for our president,” explained the DT.

“I feel that with three objectives achieved in nine months, which were big, such as qualifying and getting into the group stage, they cushioned the club financially, a little, this first semester. With this, we could work and structure the project. This is why I was very surprised by the decision, the president is not one to make decisions of that type,” Torres insisted.

