Abdelaziz Bouteflika was in power in Algeria from 1999 to 2019. His health has been fragile in recent years after a stroke in 2013. He rarely appeared in public. Nevertheless, he ran for re-election in 2019. After large-scale protests, the former president declined to participate in the elections. He resigned later that year.

In 1999, Bouteflika became president for the first time while the country was embroiled in a civil war. With a tough approach to the Islamic insurgents and a national reconciliation plan, Bouteflika largely suppressed the violence.

Bouteflika was a figurehead of ‘Le pouvoir’ (Power), as the regime in Algeria is called. This mainly consists of fighters from the war of independence against France (1954-1962). After his resignation, the authorities launched a major corruption investigation, partly in response to calls for political, economic and democratic reforms in the country.