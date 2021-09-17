The former president of Algeria Abdelaziz Buteflika has died at the age of 84, as announced this Friday by the Algerian Presidency.

Buteflika suffered the consequences of a stroke that he suffered in 2013, which left him disabled and caused him to be seen in public on limited occasions. However, he remained in the Presidency until 2019, serving almost 20 years in office, which he acceded to in 1999.

The former president submitted his resignation to the Presidency of the African country after the Army demanded his disqualification for health reasons.

The resignation also occurred while thousands of Algerians called for his resignation in massive demonstrations, which erupted when the former president announced his decision to run for a fifth term.