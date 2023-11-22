Another case of sexual abuse shook European football, particularly in the Netherlands and Spain. Former Dutch footballer Tarik Oulida was sentenced to two and a half years in prison.

The Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf covered the case that occurred in 2011: The justice system in Marbella (Spain) was able to verify that Oulida “got into bed with her daughter, groped her in intimate places and attacked her.” The youngest was 6 years old at the time.

Oulida will not be able to have any contact with her daughter, who is now 18 years old, or approach her under any circumstances, and she will not be able to enter Spanish territory in the next ten years.

In addition, the Spanish authorities will keep Oulida under surveillance for a period of four years and two months.

Terrible 😖 Former Sevilla player Tarik Oulida has been sentenced in Marbella to 2 and a half years in prison for sexually abusing his daughter According to the ruling (via @telegraaf), it is proven that in 2011 "he got into bed with his daughter, groped her in her intimate places and attacked her"

This was Tarik Oulida’s career

The former footballer, born in Amsterdam but of Moroccan origin, is 49 years old today. He trained in the Ajax youth team, where he played in the first team between 1992 and 1995, the year in which he won the Champions League.

Later, he moved to Sevilla, where he played between 1995 and 1998, although without much brilliance. He then played for two Japanese clubs, Nagoya Grampus and Consadole Sapporo, and also for Sedan in France, before retiring in his country at ADO Den Haag, in 2004.

It is not the first judicial process that Oulida faces in Spain. A few years ago he was detained for a month in Madrid, accused of fraud, although at that time he did not receive any conviction.

