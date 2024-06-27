Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/26/2024 – 21:57

The former commander of the Brazilian Air Force (FAB), Carlos Almeida Baptista Júnior, used his account on the social network system check.

In the post made by a profile that claims to be the “official supporter” in Maranhão of former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the user criticizes the Armed Forces. For him, “they cowered in the face of their duty”, referring to the demonstrations held after the victory of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), in which they alleged fraud in the electoral process, specifically at the polls.

“The FA supported the right to gather and protest, within the law. They participated in the electoral process, and did not prove fraud. What duty do you think they did not fulfill? Be clear if you need to use the word SCAM. I feel for those who suffer from being used!” writes Baptista Júnior in response.

In the comments, supporters of the former president disseminate false information and claim that the data and source code of the equipment have not been released, and that there is no possibility of having the votes recounted.

“Is not true. The inspection process was adequate. Logically, more could have been done, we can always improve an audit process. People repeat what they hear, without knowing it. Also about this, they are still being used to cause rifts among the people”, wrote the soldier.

Baptista Júnior also confirms that the institution had access to the source code, but the user “is free to say what he doesn’t know”.

The former FAB commander declares himself as conservative and liberal. He was in charge of the FAB during the Bolsonaro government. However, after the former president’s departure from Power, he was branded a traitor by friends with the same opinions and political side.