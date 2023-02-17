It was the first time that the former police officers, who are also African-American, appeared in front of the Shelby (Tennessee) Criminal Court. The lawyers for the defendants made a call on behalf of their defendants in the complex context that the country is experiencing due to various cases of police violence. The defendants provided a beating for Tire Nichols, who died three days later at a hospital from his injuries.

The five Memphis police officers accused of causing the death of African-American Tire Nichols pleaded not guilty before the court prosecuting them. The former agents, who are also black, are charged with second-degree murder.

It was the first time they appeared before a Shelby (Tennessee) Criminal Court judge accompanied by their lawyers. The former law enforcement officers are no longer part of the police force, having been fired after an internal investigation was conducted.

Other charges against them, and to which they also pleaded not guilty, were aggravated assault, official misconduct, aggravated kidnapping and official oppression. The former officers are out on bail.

This combination of images provided by the Memphis, Tennessee Police Department shows those involved in the death of Tire Nichols From top row left to right, Police Officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, the Bottom row from left to right, Desmond Mills, Jr. and Justin Smith. © AP

“This case may take some time,” Judge James Jones said. Who also asked the community for continued patience and civility.

“We understand that there may be some strong emotions in this case, but we ask that you continue to be patient with us,” the magistrate said. “Everyone involved wants this case to be concluded as quickly as possible. But it is important that everyone understands that the State of Tennessee, as well as each of these defendants, have an absolute right to a fair trial,” he concluded.

Reactions of relatives and those involved

After the hearing, the victim’s mother, RowVaughn Wells, had a brief meeting with the press. “They’re going to see me at every court date, every one,” she emphasized. “Until we get justice for my son,” she said.

Family and supporters hold a photo of Tire Nichols at the hospital at a news conference in Memphis, Tennessee, on January 23, 2023. © AP – Gerald Herbert

At another time, Nichols’s mother made her feelings known about the situation she was going through. “I am waiting (…) this nightmare basically that I am going through right now (…) I am waiting for someone to wake me up. I know that’s not going to happen.”

For his part, one of the lawyers who spoke before the cameras was that of Tadarrius Bean. John Keith Perry stated that his defendant was doing nothing more than his job and that he “never touched” Tire Nichols.

A version that, according to the AP press agency, contradicts the videos recorded by the agents’ body cameras at the time of the beating. A protester present at the scene yelled at the lawyer “you represent a murderer, brother.”

A portrait of Tire Nichols is displayed at a memorial service on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, in Memphis, Tennessee. © AP – Adrian Sainz

Another of those in charge of defending the accused, specifically Desmond Mills Jr., Blake Ballin, called attention to the context in which the judicial process takes place, which must be “based on the facts and the law, and not in the raw emotions that our country is experiencing. He also stressed that one must be cautious when judging his client.

What happened to Tire Nichols?

Arrested for an alleged traffic violation, Tire Nichols was violently removed from his car by the designated officers. Offending him, the AP agency reports that one of them had the weapon in his hand.

At that moment, one of the officers shot him with his electric weapon. Living nearby, Nichols tried to get to his house. The defendants caught up with him and beat him, even with a police tonfa. As he took the blows, Tire yelled for his mom.

Tire Nichols’ casket is loaded into a hearse after his funeral at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis. ©Patrick Lantrip/AP

After the violent act, Nichols was leaning against a police car while the defendants spoke. Minutes later an ambulance arrived. The vehicle left for the hospital 27 minutes after arriving.

The reason that triggered this whole chain of misfortunes, the traffic violation, does not have verified evidence. No public documents, no videos. Even Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis has stated that she has seen no evidence of what allegedly triggered the arrest and beating of the officers.

Chain reaction

The five accused of murder were not the only ones who lost their jobs. Three firefighters who were at the scene were fired.

Citizens take part in a protest the day a video was released showing Memphis police beating Tire Nichols, the young black man who died while hospitalized three days after Memphis police officers pulled him over while driving. New York, USA, on January 27, 2023. © Andrew Kelly / Reuters

Also a white agent who is involved in Nichols’ first traffic stop along with another who has not been identified.

Two county sheriff’s deputies who were also on the scene were also suspended. Both are not entitled to salary. All this represents a chain reaction that tries to seek not only justice, but also calm the spirits of a population fed up with this type of violent acts, mainly against blacks.

with PA