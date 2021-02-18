On these days go slowly In court a case that was activated in September of last year from the complaint of four former AFI spies against the organism’s inspector, Cristina Caamano, for allegedly violating the intelligence law.

This is the scandal of the leaking of 3,850 resolutions in which the names of some two thousand agents and former AFI officials and different executives during the administration of Gustavo Arribas were released, from 2016 to 2019.

The file is carried out by federal judge María Servini and prosecutor Eduardo Taiano, it is in full stage of testimonial statements, and as he could know Clarin three of the former agents involved who filed the complaint requested that professional secrecy is lifted to be able to be plaintiffs in the case.

Servini has been taking testimonies since the end of last year and will continue to do so in the coming weeks, judicial sources informed Clarion.

This is a cause that arose from the dissemination by journalist K Roberto Navarro in the Uncovering of a secret document which was added to the file that then It was being processed in Lomas de Zamora for alleged illegal espionage during the government of Mauricio Macri, when the head of the AFI was Arribas.

Miguel Ángel Toma recently declared, cited as a witness for having been head of the former SIDE in the presidency of Eduardo Duhalde and from an opinion column that he published in Clarín last year in which he revealed the consequences that could have data breaches.

It is the largest AFI secret data leak in Argentine history.

When he made the request, the prosecutor Eduardo Taiano recalled that on September 24, 2020, the ex-whistleblower spies had “found out” through social networks that Cristina Caamaño “had published on the AFI website the minute book of where there was the information of a secret nature has come out. “

At the time, the complainants argued that regardless of whether one thing or the other has occurred, the truth is that said document “came from the AFI without the slightest security guard“, for which they blame the Comptroller of the Federal Intelligence Agency, Cristina Caamaño Paiz Iglesias.”

They believe that Caamano should have ordered to cross out names and secret operations. The scanned document contains a security code “1336” which turns out to be a watermark -usually red in its original- that indicates that this paper copy had a certain destination as a destination may be a court or a prosecutor’s office.

The complainants, then, emphasized that in said minute book “it is possible to observe both real and supposed names or those of administrative coverage, functions they fulfilled, dismissals of activities due to retirement, resignations of positions, secret surveys for testimonial statements in court, hired personnel, trips abroad, appointments abroad, layoffs, etc. ”.

Now, three of them are submitting to the federal court number 1 of Servini the formal request for the secrecy to be lifted. They want to actively participate as plaintiffs in the case against the AFI inspector, Cristina Caamaño.

There is also a complaint from the head of the espionage entity, seeking to know how the spies’ data was leaked. In the bicameral intelligence commission, Caamaño held prosecutors accountable Cecilia Incardona and Santiago Eyherabide who uploaded the secret document to the judicial computer system to which all parties have access.

