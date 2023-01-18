Former agent Robert Beijer has been arrested in Thailand because it is suspected that he is involved in the infamous Gang van Nijvel. Thai authorities arrested the Belgian because he was illegally in the country. Meanwhile, the Belgian judiciary searches a house in the Thai town of Pattaya, hoping to find clues that can link Beijer to the very violent gang from the eighties of the last century.

The name of Robert Beijer, alias ‘Bob’, has been appearing for some time in the case of the Bende van Nijvel. The gang committed a series of very violent robberies and supermarket robberies in the 1980s that left 28 dead. The perpetrators have never been found and their motive for the robberies, which usually did not yield a large amount of money, has never been clarified.

Beijer was arrested and interrogated several times. He even successfully passed a lie detector test. However, Beijer was never charged due to lack of evidence. The Belgian has always denied that he has anything to do with the Bende van Nijvel. See also Discovered vast amounts of water under the "Grand Canyon"

The former agent worked as with the security and investigation brigade BOB, together with colleague Madani Bouhouche. In 1983, Beijer delved into the criminal circuit, together with colleague Madani Bouhouche. The Beijer-Bouhouche duo emerged as a crime duo in the 1980s. They were convicted in 1995. Beijer was sentenced to fourteen years in prison, Bouhouche was given twenty years of hard labour.

The duo has been mentioned more often in recent years as members of the Bende van Nijvel. The crimes committed by the criminal gang left a total of 28 dead and more than 40 injured. Belgium was particularly shocked by the bloody robberies of supermarket chain Delhaize. Beijer and Bouhouche themselves always denied any involvement.

Beijer has been living in Thailand since his early release in 1999. Bouhouche died on November 22, 2005 in the garden of his home in the French Pyrenees. He was crushed by a tree that he wanted to cut down. See also Mariupol defenders may face Russian judge 'for war crimes'