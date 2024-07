President Gustavo Petro has denied allegations that the ELN guerrilla group benefited from irregular public contracts. | Photo: EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

The former director of a Colombian national agency has denounced that the government of President Gustavo Petro had transferred money to the guerrilla group National Liberation Army (ELN), with whom it opened peace negotiations in 2022, through irregular public contracts.

The Noticias Caracol website reported this week that Olmedo López, former director of the National Disaster Risk Management Unit (UNGRD), told investigators at Colombia’s Supreme Court of Justice that contracts benefited the ELN to “save” the peace process, which has had several twists and turns since it began two years ago.

In his testimony, López mentioned the names of parliamentarians, contractors and the Minister of Finance, Ricardo Bonilla.

“This is a network that includes everything from ministers to contractors, but in the middle there are other officials and it involves an actor that has a very strong military capability,” said the former UNGRD director, who is being investigated over corruption allegations during his time at the helm of the agency.

“The name on the paper that I showed to the Public Prosecutor’s Office and that appears in the summary of my testimony is that of the ELN and its great influence in the department of Arauca [que faz fronteira com a Venezuela]”, added Lopez.

“They issued a statement a few months ago: ‘We are returning to kidnapping because they did not guarantee us the maintenance of the men,’ and how were they going to guarantee that? With contracts,” López told investigators.

In a message on X this Wednesday (17), Petro denied that money had been transferred to the ELN.

“Although violence is at the service of corruption, peace is not. The peace negotiations with the ELN have only reached a first point of political compromise; any financing for the ELN, as happened with the FARC, would occur in the final phase, with the definitive demobilization of violence, and would never occur through public contracts,” said the Colombian president. (With EFE Agency)