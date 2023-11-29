In audios recorded in 2020, a former member of the deputy’s office says he needs to deliver cash to the congresswoman

The federal deputy André Janones (Avante-MG) was accused, this 4th time (November 29, 2023), by another former advisor of participating in an alleged “crack“. Fabrício Ferreira de Oliveira released audio recorded in May 2020 in that he and a colleague, who he identifies as former advisor Alisson Camargos, They talk about having to hand over a cash amount of their salary to Janones.

“This month I have to give them R$4,000. It’s the same scheme, giving R$4,000 to Leandra and she takes the money and passes it on to André (Janones)”, says Oliveira in the recording.

Listen (14min15s):

The woman mentioned is Leandra Guedes (Avante), former advisor to the congressman. She was Janones’ parliamentary secretary from April 2019 to August 2020. She is currently mayor of Ituiutaba (MG), the city where the deputy was born and the birthplace of his political group.

To the Power360, Fabrício de Oliveira said that anyone who did not transfer the money suffered reprisals and was threatened with dismissal. In one of the recordings, the former advisors indicate that they would have until the 14th of the month to make the delivery.

The amount transferred by each employee varied and depended on the salary they received. Oliveira’s salary, for example, was R$ 10,444Leandra, who had been at Janones’ side for longer, received little more than R$32,000.

According to the former advisor, in addition to Leandra, former parliamentary secretary Letícia Fernandes Garcia was also responsible for receiving the money. Letícia held the position of parliamentary secretary in the cabinet at 3 different times from February 2019 to December 2020. In 2021, she was appointed municipal secretary of Urban Works and Services of Ituiutaba by Leandra.

Contacted by Power360, the Ituiutaba mayor’s office stated that Leandra Guedes is not aware of the episodes disclosed in the audios of Janones’ former advisors. She further said that she is not involved in any illicit activity.

During one of the conversations recorded by Oliveira, the former advisors show that they are afraid of being involved in a “crack”.

“I was seeing this cracking thing and this train (sic) of the BO (expression that indicates that something could cause problems or confusion) even for the advisor”, says Oliveira. Your interlocutor agrees.

Listen (5min41s):

Janones’ former employees also declare that they are dissatisfied with the congressman’s conduct during the conversation. “I can’t wait for one of us to blow him there”, says Oliveira.

“We’re not friends with André anymore. He’s an employee now. He’s the one in charge”, says the man identified as Alisson Camargos.

In 2022, Oliveira told the press that he and his colleagues were victims of moral harassment. At the time, he announced prints of what would be conversations on WhatsApp, in which Janones called his employees “mentally ill”, “functionally illiterate”, “worms”, “bastards”. According to the record, the deputy asked that they be warned in writing.

The alleged “crack” and harassment were reported in January 2022 to the Public Ministry of Minas Gerais by Oliveira. The case was forwarded to the Attorney General’s Office. Here’s the complete of the 2022 letter. (PDF – 582 kB).

The former advisor said he intends to “join forcess” with Cefas Luiz, former parliamentary secretary of Janones, for a new complaint. Luiz was responsible, on Monday (Nov 27), for releasing audio recorded in a 2019 meeting in which Janones proposed that his employees transfer part of their salary.

O Power360 He contacted deputy André Janones and his press office 6 times from 7:56 pm on Tuesday (Nov 28) to 7:23 pm on Wednesday (Nov 29). Contacts were made by phone and messages via WhatsApp. Until the completion and publication of this text, no response was received. When and if you wish to express your position, this post will be amended to include your statement regarding the case.

The newspaper also contacted Alisson Camargos, who would be part of the conversation recorded by Fabrício de Oliveira, via email and telephone. There was no response until the publication of this text. The space remains open.

CAMPAIGNS

On Tuesday (Nov 28), André Janones defended himself against Cefas Luiz’s accusations saying that he had proposed to his cabinet officials a “kitty” to help you pay off debts acquired during your 2016 and 2018 campaigns, to city ​​hall of Ituiutaba and federal deputy, respectively.

The congressman said that it would not be fair to pay alone for the money he spent to get elected, since his then advisors were with him during the electoral processes and benefited from them.

In an interview with Uol, Janones declared that his political trajectory had been built with the support of the group that was part of his cabinet. His political group would have helped finance his campaigns, as he “had no resources” and would have “coming from 0”.

According to the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) André Janones himself and his party, Avante, were the main sources of his campaign revenue.

In its first candidacy, in 2016, around 88% of the resources received were an investment from Janones. Just over 10% is in the name of Leandra Guedes, the only one of her former advisors who appears by name in any donation.

The campaign that took him to the Chamber of Deputies in 2018 had Avante and Progressistas as its main financiers. Together, the parties account for 95% of the resources received by Janones. Around 2% of the money comes from a crowdfunding campaign that had 143 donors.

Janones’ advisor did not return to the Power360 to explain which category the money given by the group that made up his cabinet would be in.