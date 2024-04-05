Also first lady Jill Biden can no longer stand by the war and the suffering of Palestinian civilians in Gaza. At a meeting with Muslim leaders in Washington on Tuesday, President Joe Biden shared that his wife is urging him to ensure an end to the destruction and hunger, one person present said On The New York Times. “Stop it, stop it now,” she reportedly told him.

Jill Biden would thus join – or advance – in a long line of supporters of the American president who are increasingly complaining about his lack of leverage over Israel to curb the retaliation for the Hamas attack six months ago. Siege, bombing and hunger have killed an estimated 32,000 Palestinians, and now Western aid workers, and left Gaza largely uninhabitable.

From the White House leaks regularly that Biden is frustrated or even angry about the way Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is conducting the war. In a mutual telephone conversation on Thursday Biden called for an “immediate ceasefire”. But if he has threatened consequences if Israel continues to bomb, they have not been made public. The most powerful man in the world seems powerless to stop the misery.

“He looks weak,” says Jonah Blank, one of Biden's advisers for a decade and now one of his critics. “The perception of weakness could cost him his re-election.” Biden's lack of control over Israel's military actions does not only damage his international standing. It will hit his domestic political chances in the November elections.

For many years now, it has been “a political cardinal sin” in the United States to criticize Israel, which annually invests without restrictions for its defense. billions of dollars receives American taxpayer money and has an unparalleled strong lobby. “That's why I also kept my mouth shut for a long time,” says Blank. He thinks his comments on Israel, more than those on Biden, mean he will never be able to work for government or in politics again. “But we have reached a point where silence about Israel is no longer morally acceptable.”

Frustration

Jonah Blank is an anthropologist and political analyst, affiliated with several think tanks and worked for Senator Joe Biden for ten years. Until Biden became vice president in 2009, Blank advised him on foreign policy and Islam. Particularly about Afghanistan, which they visited together, but also about the Middle East. During a conversation in Washington – due to a bad cold via video connection – he usually calls Biden “my old boss”. He knows how the president operates politically and strategically. And what shapes and drives him as a person.

Last month Blank wrote an article for the magazine Foreign Affairs to encourage his old boss to take action against Netanyahu. The article arose “out of frustration – with the misery in Gaza and the possible electoral consequences.” In addition, Blank hears that “some options that I put forward are discussed by my former colleagues” who still work for Biden. “I know from experience that it can help if you say to him: 'this is being suggested in Foreign Affairs', instead of suggesting something yourself.”

The American anthropologist and political analyst Jonah Blank (59) is affiliated with the defense think tank RAND and the Middle East Institute of the National University of Singapore. From 1999 to 2009, he was a policy advisor to then Senator Joe Biden, whose Afghanistan policy he helped shape. Last month he urged President Biden in the magazine Foreign Affairs to to take a firmer stand against Netanyahu.

Blank argues that Biden can invoke several humanitarian laws to suspend funding for Israel's war. The United States could recognize Palestine to keep the two-state option alive. He condemns the realization of a “disgusting” agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia “that is of no use to the Palestinians.” And he calls on Biden to make a televised speech about Israel and Gaza. “It would all work too little too late but a step in the right direction.”

Blank's frustration has increased further since the publication. “In February I had the feeling that he was trying to draw a line, but since then my old boss has been moving in the opposite direction again. It seems as if Netanyahu challenged him to withdraw his support and he had to back down.” This week, Biden approved the acceleration of the supply of fighter planes for Israel is good. an arms deal good for Israel, worth $18 billion. After the attack on employees of the American food aid organization World Central Kitchen and the phone call on Thursday, Israel has promised to temporarily allow more aid to the people of Gaza. Blank is not impressed by Biden's conversation with Netanyahu. “Yes, he takes a different tone, but his actions speak louder.”

What drives Biden (81) to support Israel almost unconditionally? “First, he does not like public confrontations with other leaders. His approach, I've seen him do this endlessly, is bear hug-diplomacy”, a strangling embrace. “Even if he doesn't do that with Putin – there are limits. Apparently he has not yet reached the breaking point with Netanyahu.”

Blank continues: “Secondly, he is a product of his generation, the older one boomers. In its formative years, Israel was the underdog, the embattled bastion for Holocaust survivors.” This places Biden at a distance from most Americans “who know Israel as an established, dominant, violent country that illegally occupies territory. It is a military force dealing with terrorism, but that is not an existential danger.”

After the attack on October 7 last year, Biden traveled to Tel Aviv to express support, but he also immediately warned against repeating American mistakes in the War on Terror after September 11, 2001. “Now he is facilitating Netanyahu to repeat our mistakes,” says Blank.

Electoral damage

Almost all American politicians are cautious towards Israel, but Democratic Senate Leader Chuck Schumer, among others, recently called for new elections in Israel, which Netanyahu would almost certainly lose. “This war cannot last long enough for Netanyahu,” says Blank cynically. “When it is over, his reckoning will come and he will have to go to prison” on suspicion of corruption. “He will do everything he can to help Trump become president again.”

The third thing that would prevent Biden from taking a firmer position against Israel is the domestic situation. “He knows the reality that no one criticizes politically intact Israel. His calculation is probably that he has more to lose by taking on Netanyahu than he can gain from voters who turn their backs on him because of Gaza.”

Foreign policy almost never plays a role in elections, except when it concerns American soldiers overseas. Yet it is now international issues that are gnawing at Biden's popularity. The chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan cost him a lot of credit and most voters disapprove of his Middle East policy. The latter is especially important for young people.

Biden is already formally the Democratic candidate for November, again against Republican Donald Trump, but protest voters are making themselves known in pro forma primaries. This week filled more than 8 percent of Democratic voters in Wisconsin believe that Biden cannot count on their vote. In Michigan and Minnesota, where relatively many Muslim immigrants live, the percentages reached double figures. Biden's campaign appearances are consistently interrupted by demonstrators who accuse him of genocide. Usually he listens to it with resignation. A tour that Vice President Kamala Harris was scheduled to take on college campuses has been scrapped from the agenda.

“Young people can still change their minds in the coming months, but I think he has already lost the Arab vote,” says Blank. “Palestinian-Americans have lost close family members, partly because of our complicity. He won't even win that back if he brings the war to an end tomorrow. Some are angry enough to vote for Trump, but those who stay home can also determine the outcome.” Presidential elections are only decided in a handful of states and the margins there are extremely narrow. Trump is ahead of Biden in polls.

Ukraine

An important reason for Blank to publicly interfere with Biden's policies is that he wants his old boss to be re-elected. “I strongly disagree with him at the moment. But I have a lot of respect for him,” Blank says about the president. “The alternative would be so much worse, for Palestinians and Americans.”

Perhaps – Blank must speculate here, because he does not know internal polls of the Democrats – Biden knows better than he does which voters will soon be the most important. “Does he fear the pro-Israel, not necessarily Jewish, voters more than the Arab ones? And does he count on progressive voters to ultimately vote for him because Gaza is not the only issue that determines their choice?” He helps him hope. “No matter how frustrated I am, he has my vote anyway.”

Blank still has some confidence that Biden's attitude will tighten when the House of Representatives votes from next week, after a months-long Republican blockade, nevertheless agrees to an aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. “Ukraine is fighting an existential threat and Biden will do what is necessary to continue to support that country.” That is why he must for the time being remain friendly to the Republicans regarding support for Israel, which is not up for discussion within that party.

But Blank does not expect miracles from Biden. “Everyone understands that the American president is not Superman and that even if we send Israel a little less money and weapons, the destruction of Gaza might continue. But you can't do nothing and hope that this will no longer be an important topic in November. Make the right moral choice,” he concludes. This also allows Biden to shed the image of weakness and powerlessness. “I am not saying that Biden can ensure that the war ends. He will not change Netanyahu. But he can ensure that we are no longer complicit.”